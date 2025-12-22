Updated 22 December 2025 at 16:18 IST
Bangladesh Unrest Continues: Days After Usman Hadi's Killing, Yet Another Student Leader Shot Down in Khulna
NCP labour leader Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar was shot dead in Khulna, Bangladesh, amid rising political unres,t including the recent killing of Usman Hadi.
Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, from NCP's labour organisation, was shot dead in Khulna on Monday, as reported by Bangladesh’s national daily Prothom Alo.
As per the report, the incident occurred at around 11.45 AM in a house in the Sonadange area.
After the shooting of Inqilab Manch spokesperson Usman Hadi on Thursday, which led to major unrest, this is yet another incident that continues the streak of violence and instability that the country has been witnessing.
Who was Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar
According to NCP official Saif Nawaz, Sikdar—the party’s Khulna divisional convener and a vital labour organiser—was attacked while coordinating efforts for an upcoming rally.
Police reported that after the incident, the bystanders took Sikdar to the Khulna Medical College Private Hospital and he was later shifted to a private diagnostic centre for specialised imaging. However, he succumbed to the gunshot wound on the left side of the head shortly after.
No sign of peace in Bangladesh
As news of Sikdar's death spreads, tensions in Khulna remain high. With the NCP labour wing losing a key organiser just days after the unrest surrounding Usman Hadi, authorities are now bracing for further agitations. While police investigations continue, the recurring nature of these targeted attacks suggests that the streak of violence plaguing the country is far from over.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 22 December 2025