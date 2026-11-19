Dhaka: Parts of Bangladesh shut down as police said two ruling party members were killed and the ancestral home of former leader Muhammad Yunus set ablaze in violence ahead of ​former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's return planned for December.

Hasina's Awami League party called Thursday's nationwide lockdown ‌in culmination of a week-long campaign of protests and rallies against the government's rejection of her request for a new passport and identity card that would allow her return.

To deter violence, 97 platoons of the Bangladesh Border Guard have ​fanned out across seven districts, including Gopalganj and Faridpur, considered to have many Hasina supporters, its spokesperson, ​Shariful Islam, said.

Police said former interim leader Yunus' ancestral home in Chattogram, about ⁠300 km (186 miles) southeast of Dhaka, the capital, was set on fire late on Wednesday.

Advertisement

It is ​likely that flammable substances were thrown into an unused ground-floor room, Mozammel Haque, chief of the area's ​Panchlaish police station, told Reuters, but Yunus' paternal family members, who live on the upper floors, are safe.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Yunus Centre think tank that speaks on his behalf to seek comment.

Advertisement

Yunus and his government, which ​led Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster, have faced hostility from her supporters.

More Violence

During the last 10 days ​of protests, police have reported dozens of crude bomb blasts and incidents of vehicles being set afire in at least ⁠28 districts, injuring several police officials and members of the public, media have said.

Tuesday marks a year since Hasina was sentenced to death by a local court that found her guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising against her in 2024.

She has lived in exile in neighbouring India ​after fleeing Dhaka following ​violent protests demanding her ⁠resignation in August 2024.

On Thursday, authorities detained former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid, who faces charges over several killings during the 2024 protests, from his ​house in Dhaka, police officer Mohammad Khalid Mansur told Reuters.

At least 37 ​branches and ⁠offices of Grameen Bank, set up by Yunus, have been targeted in arson attacks or attempted fires since Nov. 10, with 14 more attacked since midnight on Tuesday, the bank said.

On Tuesday, Home Minister Salahuddin ⁠Ahmed accused ​Awami League leaders abroad of inciting supporters to destabilise Bangladesh ​and torch property, adding that those involved in violence would be identified and prosecuted.