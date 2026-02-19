Bangladeshi Student Activist Wanted in Hindu Police Officer's Murder Arrested at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: A Bangladeshi national wanted in connection with the killing of a Hindu police officer in his home country was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday before being sent back to Bangladesh, official sources said.

The man, identified as Mahdi Ahmed Raza Hasan, was intercepted by immigration officials when he was allegedly trying to board a flight to a European destination, the sources added.

Hasan, a student activist from Habiganj district in Bangladesh, is accused of being involved in the murder of Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury during violent unrest in Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, the reports said.

Officials said Hasan’s name figured in the murder case of the police officer, whose killing during clashes in Bangladesh triggered strong reactions back home. On Thursday, he was stopped by immigration authorities before he could leave the country.

Following his detention, the accused was placed in custody and subsequently deported to Bangladesh, where he will face further legal proceedings, officials stated.

The arrest highlights continued cooperation between Indian immigration authorities and their counterparts in neighboring countries to prevent individuals wanted for serious crimes from escaping justice, according to officials familiar with the matter.

