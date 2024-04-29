Updated April 29th, 2024 at 19:36 IST
BREAKING: Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons at UK Address of BBC Over Banned Documentary
Banned BBC Documentary Case: The matter has been listed for further hearing in August.
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Banned BBC Documentary Case: The matter has been listed for further hearing in August. | Image:Republic TV
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday issued fresh summons to the BBC at its UK address in connection with a banned BBC documentary case as the summons issued earlier were reportedly not served, Republic has learnt. The matter has been listed for further hearing in August.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
Published April 29th, 2024 at 19:33 IST