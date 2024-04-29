BREAKING: Banned BBC Documentary Case: The matter has been listed for further hearing in August. | Image:Republic TV

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday issued fresh summons to the BBC at its UK address in connection with a banned BBC documentary case as the summons issued earlier were reportedly not served, Republic has learnt. The matter has been listed for further hearing in August.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)