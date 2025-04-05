‘Deep Deficit With My Wife’: Barack Obama Admits Presidency Took a Toll on His Marriage with Michelle

Updated April 5th 2025, 17:18 IST
Washington: Amid ongoing rumours of a rift with wife Michelle Obama, the two-term former President Barack Obama has finally addressed what had long been a subject of speculation.
During a conversation with Hamilton College President Steven Tepper, Obama admitted that his back-to-back two term and 10-year-long presidency had put strain on his relationship with Michelle. The candid admission came when Tepper asked the former president about his life after the White House.
Obama didn’t hesitate to acknowledge the emotional toll his time in power had taken on his family life. “I was in a deep deficit with my wife, so I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,” he said.
Speculation about a possible separation had gained steam after Obama was seen attending former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral alone. The buzz grew louder when Michelle was also absent during Donald Trump ’s inauguration raising more eyebrows and questions.
Obama shared that he's been making active efforts to reconnect with Michelle by occasionally engaging in light-hearted, enjoyable activities but he didn’t reveal specific details in the interview.
There was no mention of legal separation or divorce, putting many such rumours to rest.
Michelle Obama also spoke candidly about the challenges they faced as a couple, especially during the early years of Barack Obama's political journey.
She shared that while Barack was busy with his political commitments, she was largely managing the household on her own. With their daughters, Sasha and Malia, still young at the time, Michelle said she had to shoulder most of the domestic responsibilities
