‘Deep Deficit With My Wife’: Barack Obama Admits Presidency Took a Toll on His Marriage with Michelle | Image: X

Washington: Amid ongoing rumours of a rift with wife Michelle Obama, the two-term former President Barack Obama has finally addressed what had long been a subject of speculation.

No Divorce, But Yes, Struggles

During a conversation with Hamilton College President Steven Tepper, Obama admitted that his back-to-back two term and 10-year-long presidency had put strain on his relationship with Michelle. The candid admission came when Tepper asked the former president about his life after the White House.

Obama didn’t hesitate to acknowledge the emotional toll his time in power had taken on his family life. “I was in a deep deficit with my wife, so I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,” he said.

Rumours Picked Up Momentum After Public Appearance

Speculation about a possible separation had gained steam after Obama was seen attending former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral alone. The buzz grew louder when Michelle was also absent during Donald Trump ’s inauguration raising more eyebrows and questions.

Former President Barak Obama with Donald Trump at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral

Trying to Reconnect Through ‘Fun Things’

Obama shared that he's been making active efforts to reconnect with Michelle by occasionally engaging in light-hearted, enjoyable activities but he didn’t reveal specific details in the interview.

There was no mention of legal separation or divorce, putting many such rumours to rest.

Michelle Obama also spoke candidly about the challenges they faced as a couple, especially during the early years of Barack Obama's political journey.