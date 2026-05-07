'Baseless': India Strongly Rejects Canadian Spy Agency's Foreign Interference Claims, Urges Action Against Khalistani Extremists

New Delhi: India has categorically rejected accusations of foreign interference made by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), asserting that such claims are "baseless" and inconsistent with its long-standing policy of respecting the sovereignty of other nations.

In a firm response to the CSIS report, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India's position on this particular issue has been clear and consistent... We categorically reject such baseless imputations. India is a democracy that adheres to international norms and respects the sovereignty of other nations. It is not our policy to interfere in the issues of other countries."

Jaiswal emphasised that any concerns between the two countries should be addressed through established diplomatic mechanisms rather than politicised public narratives.

"We believe that any concerns of this nature should be addressed through established mechanisms rather than through politicised or public narratives," he added.

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The MEA spokesperson also turned the spotlight on the security challenges highlighted in the CSIS assessment itself. He noted that the report acknowledges the presence of Khalistan separatist supporters in Canada and the threat they pose.

"Where the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) report mentions that Canada is being used by certain groups to promote violence against India, we have consistently spoken out about concerns regarding the use of Canadian territory as a haven by extremists and separatists," Jaiswal said.

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He pointed out that the CSIS assessment recognises how Canada-based Khalistani extremist groups continue to pose a national security threat to both India and Canada. These elements, according to the report, misuse democratic freedoms and institutions to promote extremism and channel funds towards violent activities.

"India has repeatedly urged the Canadian authorities to take effective action against anti-India elements operating from its soil. This includes addressing the issue of glorification of violence, threats against diplomats and leaders, vandalism of places of worship, and attempts to promote secessionism through so-called referendums," the spokesperson stressed.