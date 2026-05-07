Suvendu Adhikari PA Murder: Post-Mortem Report Confirms Chandranath Rath Died On Spot After Three Bullet Injuries

Kolkata: The post-mortem examination of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, has revealed that he sustained three gunshot wounds -- two in the chest and one in the abdomen -- leading to excessive blood loss and multiple organ failure. Doctors concluded that Rath died instantly at the scene of the incident.

The post-mortem was conducted at Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital by a medical board comprising one department head and two assistant professors. The entire procedure was videographed as per protocol.

According to the post-mortem findings, the bullet injuries caused massive haemorrhage, resulting in the failure of multiple vital organs. Medical experts stated that the nature and location of the wounds were such that survival was not possible, confirming that Rath succumbed on the spot.

Meanwhile, Buddhadeb Bera, the driver who was also injured in the same incident, underwent successful surgery for bullet removal at a private hospital near the EM Bypass in Kolkata. Hospital sources said his condition remains critical, and he continues to be under close medical observation.

Advertisement

The post-mortem examination has also confirmed that Chandranath Rath was killed by gunshot wounds from a semi-automatic firearm, specifically an improvised automatic pistol of relatively low calibre, according to sources accessed by Republic.

Investigators have established that the weapon used was an improvised automatic pistol. While preliminary findings indicate a low-calibre round, the exact calibre will be determined only after a detailed ballistic examination.

Advertisement

Questions have also emerged over the possible use of an Austria-made weapon in the killing, though this angle is still under active investigation.

Meanwhile, police have traced the two-wheeler used by the assailants -- a Hero Super Splendour motorcycle with registration number WB44D1990. The vehicle was registered on May 4, 2012, and its insurance remains valid until August 25, 2026. Authorities believe the identification of the motorcycle will provide significant leads in tracking down the perpetrators of the daylight attack.

The incident has sent shockwaves across political circles in West Bengal, with leaders from various parties expressing concern over the rising incidents of political violence in the state. Police have launched an intensive investigation into the attack on Adhikari’s personal assistant and the driver.