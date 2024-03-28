×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 00:49 IST

WATCH | Beckenham: Man Seriously Injured After Stabbing on London Train

Beckenham's man is in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed on a moving train in front of horrified passengers in south-east London.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Beckenham
Beckenham: Man Seriously Injured After Stabbing on London Train | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A harrowing incident unfolded aboard a train in south-east London, leaving passengers in shock and horror as a man was stabbed in a life-threatening attack witnessed by horrified onlookers. According to police reports, the assailant launched the brutal assault near the carriage doors of a train en route from Shortlands to Beckenham, bound for London Victoria.

Watch | Man stabbing another man on London train

Eyewitness accounts and social media footage have surfaced, capturing the chaotic scenes as two men engaged in a violent altercation upon boarding the train at Shortlands station. The altercation escalated rapidly, culminating in the stabbing of one man, whose condition is now deemed critical.

Advertisement

Paramedics swiftly responded to the scene, administering urgent medical attention to the injured individual at Beckenham Junction Station. 

Amidst the chaos, passengers within the carriage could be heard gasping in disbelief and pleading with the attacker to cease his assault.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 00:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prithviraj and Prabhas in Salaar poster

Prabhas To Prithviraj

a minute ago
Bhimaa

Bhimaa On OTT

14 minutes ago
Gen Z to Baby Boomers (Representative)

Investment shifts

36 minutes ago
Education for Children

Beyond Jobs education

2 hours ago
Beckenham

Beckenham

2 hours ago
Bank robbery in Rajasthan's Baran district

Bank Robbery in Baran

2 hours ago
Delhi records warmest day

Delhi Records Warmest

2 hours ago
23 Days To Polls And Multiple Defections Injure Congress; Is The INC Imploding?

Is The INC Imploding?

2 hours ago
Retired Police constable gets five-year jail term for molesting minor girl

Molesting Minor Girl

2 hours ago
US investigators recover data recorder of crashed cargo ship

Crashed Cargo Ship

2 hours ago
Man Who Duped More Than 600 Investors To The Tune Of Rs 380 Crore Nabbed In Uttarakhand

Man Who Duped Investors

2 hours ago
nitin gadkari

Nitin Gadkari on Toll

2 hours ago
LS polls: Filing Of Nominations For 1st Phase Of Elections In UP Ends

LS polls: Filing Of Nomin

2 hours ago
Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road

Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road

2 hours ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Mumbai suicide

2 hours ago
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu And 4 Others Set To Get Elected To Assembly Unopposed

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema

2 hours ago
-Suspects plead not guilty in human smuggling case

Death On Canada border

2 hours ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

3 Injured in Sambalpur

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Guys weren't happy': Former KKR player reveals explosive details

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Bharat Narah Hibernating Post Resignation From Party, Likely to Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Joins BJP As Kejriwal Confined to Jail

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  4. Large Cache of Branded Goods Related to YSRCP Unearthed, EC Begins Probe

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. Siblings Injured After Falling Off Flyover as Car Hits Them; Driver Held

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo