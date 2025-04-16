Beijing Open to Trade Talks If US Shows Respect, says Report

China is open to restarting trade talks with the United States but wants several clear steps from President Donald Trump’s administration before doing so, according to a Bloomberg report citing a person familiar with Beijing’s internal discussions.

At the heart of China’s concerns is what it sees as a lack of respect and consistency from the US government. The source, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said Beijing wants the Trump administration to rein in harsh public statements from Cabinet officials and adopt a more uniform position on key issues like Taiwan and sanctions.

The person said, “The most important precondition for any talks is that Chinese officials need to know such engagement will be conducted with respect.” While Trump has at times spoken warmly of Chinese President Xi Jinping, others in his administration have taken a tougher line—leaving Beijing uncertain of Washington’s true stance.

One example is recent remarks from US Vice President JD Vance, who referred to “Chinese peasants.” The comment sparked outrage in China, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian calling the remarks “ignorant and disrespectful”—a rare direct rebuke of a high-ranking American official.

China Seeks Clarity and Commitment

According to the report, Chinese officials want the US to not only speak with one voice but also appoint a clear point person for trade discussions—someone seen to have President Trump’s full confidence and authority. The goal is to prepare for a potential deal that could be signed by both Trump and Xi in the future.

While China would welcome Trump’s personal involvement in talks, the source said it believes the best path forward is for both sides to appoint empowered representatives to lead the discussions.

Beijing also wants the US to acknowledge and address China’s long-standing concerns about American sanctions and export restrictions. Over the past few years, Washington has tightened controls on advanced technology sales to China, most recently banning Nvidia’s H20 chip from being sold there—an escalation in the tech standoff between the two countries.

Taiwan Remains a Sensitive Flashpoint

Another core issue is Taiwan. Beijing views the self-governing island as part of its territory and has warned that it will respond if it feels provoked. According to the source, “China will not undertake any provocative actions on Taiwan, but it will respond if provoked.”

Chinese officials believe US policies in the Indo-Pacific—particularly around Taiwan—are aimed at containing China's rise. This perception, coupled with recent trade restrictions, has deepened mistrust between the two global powers.