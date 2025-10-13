Benjamin Netanyahu Honours President Trump With a Golden Offering Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently gifted a golden dove to US President Donald Trump. The dove, which is a universal symbol of peace and harmony, is a fitting gift for Trump for his historic mediation of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal that brought much-needed respite to the war-torn region.

The gift was handed over to Trump by Netanyahu on his visit to the country of Israel on Monday. The gesture also coincides with the day when Hamas is releasing all the Israeli hostages back to the country as part of the ceasefire deal. The PM also shared a few pictures of the President from his visit on his social media.

The US President will also address the parliament of Israel today and then head to Egypt for the signing of the Gaza peace summit. The summit, which focuses on bringing about peace and regional stabilitywill be attended by leaders of 20 countries, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Earlier, upon his arrival in Israel, Trump had said, “The war is over. This is a great day. This is a new beginning.”

Today marks a landmark prisoner exchange as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Hamas has released all 20 surviving Israeli hostages, who had been held in Gaza since October 2023; they have been handed over to the Red Cross and are now undergoing medical checks in Israel before reuniting with their families.