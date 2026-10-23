Netanyahu Orders Lock-down of West Bank After Hamas-Linked Terror Attack Injures 5

Jerusalem, Israel: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the city of Hebron to be cordoned off and for the entire West Bank to be blocked from entry and exit starting after five people were wounded in a terror attack in the area in an attacked by alleged Hamas terrorists.

"I have instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately impose a closure on the city of Hebron and prepare for a full lockdown of all of Judea and Samaria, beginning today," Netanyahu said.

"We will pursue Hamas terrorists and those who send them, wherever they are and at any time. You have nowhere to hide," Netanyahu added.

Earlier the IDF announced that two terrorists involved in the attack had been killed. A manhunt for potential additional terrorists is still ongoing.

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"Following the shooting attack earlier today, IDF soldiers and Israel Border Police officers launched offensive counterterrorism operations in the Hebron area, which has been placed under a cordon, and in additional areas. Over the past week, security forces apprehended ~70 wanted individuals, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad affiliates, and located dozens of weapons, including M16 rifles, Carlo submachine guns & explosive devices. The IDF will continue conducting offensive counterterrorism operations to safeguard Israeli civilians," the IDF said.

The Ambulance services said that five people had been wounded in the attack, with two in critical condition, one moderate, and two mild.

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