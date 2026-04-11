'Sweetest' Oil: Trump Claims Huge Numbers Of Empty Tankers Heading To US For Crude Amid Fragile Truce With Iran

Washington: In another Truth Social post US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States have more oil than Russia and Saudi Arabia combined, and several empty oil tankers are now heading towards the US coast for crude.

“Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and “sweetest” oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World. We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined - and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround! President DJT,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

As per Investopedia, the United States is the world's top producer of crude oil and petroleum liquids, which also include lease condensate, averaging just under 22 million barrels per day to account for 22% of the world’s production in 2023. Next in line, comes Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, and Canada, which rank among the top oil producing nations.

Trump's claims come as the war in the Middle East has dragged on for weeks and has led to a temporary and fragile truce between US and Iran.

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