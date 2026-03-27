'Best Negotiations’: Viral AI Cartoon Mocks Trump’s ‘Peace Talks’ With None At Table | Watch

Tehran: US President Donald Trump seems to have made a dramatic U-turn on the war in the Middle East, from issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to issuing a 10-day pause on attacks against Iranian energy infrastructure, reasoning that both sides have engaged in productive talks. As Iran has repeatedly denied any such peace process, a new AI generated propaganda cartoon video has gone viral detailing how eccentric Trump's claims seems to be.

The video starts with cartoon projections of Trump and his ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shooting at Iran, from across a water channel, which might suggest the strategic energy chokepoint, Strait of Hormuz. The US allies, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was seen cheering from a distance, not getting directly involved themselves, despite Trump's calls for help. The Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, seems to be defending himself, on the other side, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, watching from the background.

After some point, Trump, seems to get frustrated; he jumps in the water, swims across, reaches Kharg island, plants a bomb at apparently an Iranian energy facility, issuing a stern warning that they don't have much time. Khamenei, on the other hand, is shown to be calmly waiting, effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

Immediately, at the very next moment, Trump seems to willing for talks, and is back at the negotiating table, albeit an empty one. “Best negotiations I had today,” he is heard saying, sitting at one end of the table, him indicating that he had very fruitful talks, while in reality he might just be talking to himself. Khamenei, on the other hand, is shown to have a hearty laugh at the whole episode, sitting at the Hormuz, the world's most critical energy chokepoint.

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Are Negotiations On?

Amid Trump's repeated claims of having “good” negotiations with the Iranian leadership, which has received constant rebuttal from the Middle Eastern country, questions have been raised by several global observers whether any talks are going on. While Trump has not named the person with whom he is holding the discussions from the Iranian side, some strategic experts have suggested that it could be Iranian Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf. However, Ghalibaf himself has denied any such talks with the Americans.

Assymetric Warfare

While US and Israel had hoped for a quick end to the war, Iran, which was mostly dismissed to be an underdog by several military experts, has surprisingly defended itself quite successfully over the last few weeks, taking advantage of its geostrategic location, sitting just over the head of the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint. Iran's Gulf neighbours, which has mostly harboured American bases, are also mostly dependent on energy exports. Blocking Hormuz, raises the economic costs of the war for the Americans, its allies, especially its Gulf partners. Experts claim that Iran may just be taking advantage of its location, and trying to prolong the war.