'Beware India! Bangladesh Has Become Another Pakistan': Sheikh Hasina's Son Warns of ISI-Backed Global Terror

New Delhi: Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has cautioned India that Bangladesh has turned into “another Pakistan” on its eastern frontier, with foreign intelligence agencies, particularly Pakistan’s ISI, operating freely.

Speaking in a virtual interaction with the media from Delhi, Joy said, “What should concern India most is that Bangladesh has become another Pakistan on India's eastern side. You have another Pakistan today on your eastern front... Al-Qaeda operatives are speaking at public rallies. This is what is happening in Bangladesh, and this does not portend well for India or the world at large. In the future, the next generation of global terrorists is going to come from Bangladesh unless this is stopped.”

He described present-day Bangladesh as a failed state with no law and order. Joy alleged that political killings have effectively been legalised since August 2024.

“And even now, our party members are being hunted down and killed. Every few weeks, someone is killed somewhere. There is no due process. The police do not take any action and the government protects these killers. So political killing in Bangladesh since August of 2024 has been legalized. This is Bangladesh today,” he said.

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Joy also expressed gratitude to the Indian government, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration had treated Sheikh Hasina with the utmost respect, “like a head of state.”

“For that I will be eternally grateful,” he added.

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He also urged Indian media to report more on the situation in Bangladesh for more global visibility.