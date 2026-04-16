Biblical Prophecy? God's Intervention? Netizens Point to Quran and Bible as Bee Swarms Envelop Israel

In an incident that feels straight out of the Old Testament, Israel has been attacked by not drones or bombs, but massive swarms of bees.

Videos of several thousands of bees attacking the city of Netivot in Southern Israel is going viral on social media. The situation is so intense that people have been instructed to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows closed. Israeli authorities have also sent out people to remove the bees and trace the origins of this sudden attack. According to some reports, the Israeli military is also facing issues as the bees have completely encircled the planes making it impossible for them to fly.

In the wake of this bizarre incident, the internet, expectantly, is consumed by theories of the situation being a Biblical prophecy with many quoting, Isaiah 7:18 (NIV) that says, "In that day the Lord will whistle for flies from the Nile delta in Egypt and for bees from the land of Assyria."

One netizen also quoted Surah Al-A‘raf (7:133), a verse from the Quran that says, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood as distinct signs, but they were arrogant and were a criminal people,”while sharing the videos of bees on X.

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With the US and Israel being engaged with Iran in one of the deadliest conflicts that world has seen in ages, many are looking at bees of Israel as a sign of god’s intervention.

