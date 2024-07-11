Published 13:35 IST, July 11th 2024
Biden Admin Working to Break Down Silos Between Europe, Asia, US: Blinken
The Joe Biden administration is working to break down the silos between Europe, Asia and the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit
- World
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Biden admin working to break down silos between Europe, Asia, US says secretary of State Antony Blinken on sidelines of NATO summit | Image: AP
09:56 IST, July 11th 2024