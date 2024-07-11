sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:33 IST, July 11th 2024

NATO Summit: US President Biden Calls on Allies to Strengthen Industrial Base

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on NATO member countries to strengthen their industrial base, given that Russia is now on a wartime footing with regard to defence production

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
At NATO summit being held in Washington, Biden asks NATO countries to strengthen their industrial base
08:33 IST, July 11th 2024