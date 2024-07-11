Published 08:33 IST, July 11th 2024
NATO Summit: US President Biden Calls on Allies to Strengthen Industrial Base
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on NATO member countries to strengthen their industrial base, given that Russia is now on a wartime footing with regard to defence production
At NATO summit being held in Washington, Biden asks NATO countries to strengthen their industrial base | Image: Reuters
