New Delhi: President Biden's labelling of India as 'xenophobic' has ignited widespread debate and criticism, with detractors arguing that his remarks deflect attention from pressing racial issues within the US. His recent claim about immigrants' contributions to America's strength sharply contrasts with the grim reality faced by many Asian Americans—undergoing discrimination and violence.

A survey from the Pew Research Center not only sheds light on the challenges confronting Asian Americans but also underscores a distressing surge in hate crimes targeting them. Ranging from verbal abuse to fatal assaults, these attacks, fueled by xenophobia and racial stereotypes, leave Asian American communities feeling marginalized and vulnerable in the US.

Officers are seen confronting Frank Tyson inside a bar.



When US Cop Pins Down Black Man

Earlier last month, Ohio Police had come under scrutiny after body camera footage revealed officers pinning a Black man to the ground in a bar, drawing comparisons to George Floyd's fatal encounter in 2020. The Canton Police Department released the video, showing the moments leading to the death of Frank Tyson, a 53-year-old man suspected of fleeing a single-car accident on April 18. Tyson, pleading for relief, remained sprawled on the floor. As minutes passed, officers observed his unresponsiveness and began administering CPR. Doctors were called and took Tyson to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Watch the video below.



Canton, Ohio



Bodycam footage of Frank Tyson

Indian MBA Graduate Hammered To Death

Earlier this year in Georgia, a homeless man brutally killed 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini by repeatedly hitting his face with a hammer at Chevron Food Mart. The horrifying incident was caught on camera when assailant Julian Faulkner mercilessly struck Vivek Saini nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer. Saini, a part-time clerk at a store that sheltered Faulkner, had shown kindness to the accused for almost two days and provided him with chips, a coke, water, and even a jacket for warmth. However, Saini was struck on January 16 while going home as he, concerned for safety, requested Faulkner to depart or face police intervention. The young student, who had migrated to the US two years ago after completing his B Tech, had earned a Master’s in Business Administration.

Vivek saini saw a homeless drug addict and fed him food, gave him his jacket & shelter in the store and he brutally killed by hammering his head

That is the situation in usa today due to rampant wokeism and drugs https://t.co/ZzT6PaN6Jp — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi)

Deaths of 11 Indian Students This Year Spark Grave Concerns

The allure of the American Dream continues to draw hundreds of thousands of Indians to the United States each year, with many considering it a preferred destination for education and opportunity. However, recent events have cast a shadow over this perception of safety and security for Indian expatriates and students. Since December 2023, a series of tragic incidents have been reported, with at least 11 deaths reported among Indian or Indian-origin students. These incidents have sparked concern and raised questions about the safety of Indian individuals particularly students residing in the US.

1 in Every 2 Indians Shamed, Discriminated: Study

In the United States, many Indians face a range of experiences that underscore ongoing racial tensions and stereotypes.

Half of Indian adults report encountering racial discrimination, with 26% experiencing strangers hurling offensive names at them.

Additionally, a staggering 79% of Indian adults have had their names mispronounced by strangers, reflecting a lack of cultural awareness.

Moreover, 32% of Indians recount instances where strangers assumed they couldn't speak English, while nearly a third have been told to "go back to their home country."

The pervasive stereotype of Indians excelling in math and science, perpetuated by the notion of the "model minority," affects 68% of Indian adults. However, opinions on this label are divided, with 36% viewing it negatively.

The threat of racially motivated attacks looms large, with 20% of Indian adults knowing an Asian individual who has been targeted.

Despite these experiences, 44% of Indian adults recognize discrimination against Asians as a significant issue, and 58% believe insufficient attention is given to race and racial issues in the US. These statistics paint a sobering picture of the challenges faced by Indian Americans and the broader Asian community in the United States.

What is Xenophobia?

Xenophobia refers to the fear, dislike, or prejudice against people from other countries or cultures. It often manifests as discrimination, hostility, or even violence directed towards individuals or groups perceived as foreign or different. Xenophobia can stem from various factors, including economic tensions, cultural differences, political ideologies, or historical grievances. It can have significant social, economic, and political implications, leading to social tensions, marginalization of certain groups, and hindering efforts towards diversity, inclusion, and international cooperation. Addressing xenophobia requires promoting understanding, empathy, and respect for diversity, as well as addressing underlying issues such as inequality and misinformation.