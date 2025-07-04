Biden Says He's Getting 'Calls from European Leaders' Urging Him to 'Get Engaged'

San Diego: In a rare public appearance since leaving office, former President Joe Biden claimed that European leaders and U.S. officials have been reaching out to him for advice during Donald Trump’s second term in office.

Speaking at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) convention in San Diego, Biden delivered a keynote address before sitting down for a conversation with SHRM president and CEO Johnny Taylor.

When asked how he’s been spending his time post-presidency, Biden said he’s remained quietly engaged behind the scenes.

“I’m getting calls,” Biden said, referring to outreach from several European leaders. “I’m not going to go into it, I can’t, but they’re asking me to get engaged.” While he made it clear that he’s not formally re-entering the political arena, he noted that he continues to offer advice when approached. “Because things are different,” he added, without elaborating on the issues being discussed.

Biden emphasized that he’s not seeking attention or trying to insert himself into current political affairs, but rather responding to those who approach him across party lines for counsel.

“You don’t see me out there publicly doing a lot of this,” he told the crowd. “But I’m also dealing with a lot of Democrats and Republican colleagues… I’m not looking for them. They asked to see me, I see them. Not because they think I have the answers but just to talk.”

The former president also spoke briefly about working on a memoir, saying he’s been “working like hell” on a 500-page manuscript expected to be published by March. “Every president’s supposed to write one,” he joked.