Pakistan’s Grip on Balochistan Weakens, BLA’s 6-Month Deadly Assault Leaves Over 650 Soldiers Dead, 17 Military Bases Destroyed

Quetta: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claims to have inflicted significant damage on the Pakistani military during the first six months of 2025, launching a series of deadly and coordinated attacks across occupied Balochistan. According to a detailed statement released by the group, 284 operations were carried out, resulting in the deaths of over 668 Pakistani soldiers and 58 intelligence operatives.

The BLA also reported destroying 131 military vehicles, detonating 121 explosive devices, and hijacking a military train used for logistical support. The group says it conducted nine special operations, including three Fidayee (self-sacrifice) missions, in which seven of the 36 fallen BLA fighters embraced martyrdom.

Military Bases Captured, Weapons Seized

In addition to combat losses inflicted on the Pakistani side, the BLA claims it successfully captured more than 45 locations and completely destroyed 17 military installations. During these offensives, fighters also seized over 115 different types of weapons and large amounts of ammunition, further weakening Pakistan’s operational capacity in the region.

The BLA described its efforts as part of a broader strategy aimed at diminishing the Pakistani army’s control and influence in Balochistan, both militarily and psychologically. The statement stressed that the resistance movement has achieved “ground superiority” and has severely dented the morale of the occupying forces.

A Long-Standing Struggle for Baloch Independence

The conflict in Balochistan has been ongoing for decades. Armed Baloch nationalist groups, including the BLA, seek independence from Pakistan, citing political suppression, economic exploitation of natural resources, and systemic human rights abuses. Pakistan, in response, has launched aggressive military operations across the region, leading to a prolonged and often under-reported conflict.

The Baloch insurgency, particularly the BLA, has grown more organized and deadly in recent years. The group says its fight is rooted in a desire for freedom, dignity, and justice for the Baloch people.

BLA Vows to Continue Its Armed Struggle

In its latest statement, the BLA vowed to continue its campaign with “greater intensity and strategic planning.” The group asserted that Balochistan is no longer a safe zone for what it calls the "occupying state" and promised more targeted operations in the near future.