Big Blow to Iran-US Peace Deal? 16 Killed as Fresh Clashes Erupt between Hezbollah and Israel in Southern Lebanon

Fresh violence erupted in southern Lebanon on Friday as clashes broke out between Hezbollah and Israel across multiple fronts despite the recently signed Iran-US peace agreement aimed at ending hostilities in the region.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency also reported that at least 16 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in various parts of southern Lebanon.

This comes just days after Washington and Tehran unveiled a peace roadmap that includes ending military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Israeli Vehicles Hit During Clashes

According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, intense confrontations erupted between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli forces in southern Lebanon on Friday.

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Citing field sources, IRNA reported that at least five Israeli military vehicles were knocked out during the clashes.

The report further claimed that four Israeli helicopters were dispatched to the area to evacuate wounded personnel from the battlefield.

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Israeli Military Reports Overnight Strikes

Earlier, the Israeli military said its forces carried out strikes on multiple targets across southern Lebanon overnight amid the announcement of the US-Iran peace deal.

Israeli drones also reportedly conducted several strikes in the Tyre region, causing injuries. Another drone attack targeted the Bint Jbeil district in Nabatieh, according to Lebanese media reports.

JD Vance Delays Switzerland Trip

The clashes come as planned negotiations between Iran and the United States in Switzerland have been delayed.

The White House confirmed that US Vice President JD Vance had postponed his trip to Switzerland, where he was expected to lead a fresh round of discussions with Iranian officials regarding the implementation of the framework agreement and future nuclear negotiations.

The White House cited logistical challenges for the delay.

However, the development followed reports by Al-Mayadeen, a Hezbollah-aligned pan-Arab broadcaster, claiming that Iran had delayed dispatching its delegation because of Israel's continued military operations in Lebanon.

Lebanon Front Emerges as Key Sticking Point

The escalation highlights one of the most contentious issues surrounding the Iran-US agreement.

Israel's military presence in southern Lebanon and its ongoing campaign against the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement have remained major points of disagreement during negotiations.

While Iran has insisted that any comprehensive agreement must include an end to military operations in Lebanon, Israel has maintained that it must retain operational freedom against Hezbollah and continue holding strategic positions in the area.

Israeli officials have repeatedly argued that Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel pose an ongoing security threat.

The latest fighting represents one of the first major challenges to the recently announced memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.

The framework agreement seeks to end the broader conflict and pave the way for negotiations on sanctions relief, regional security and Iran's nuclear programme.