'We Will Not Submit If...': Mojtaba Khamenei Warns US, Says Won't Accept Trump's 'Excessive Demands'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei broke silence on Thursday for the first time on the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington, making it clear that Iran would not accept any "excessive demands" from the United States during future negotiations and warning that Tehran would not back down if Washington attempted to impose additional conditions beyond the agreed framework.

Referring to assurances provided by Iranian negotiators, he said, "He also explicitly stated that if the American side seeks to make excessive demands, they will not submit to them."

In his first detailed remarks since the agreement was signed, the Supreme Leader disclosed that he had initially held a different view regarding the MoU and only approved it after receiving personal assurances from President Pezeshkian and members of Iran's Supreme National Security Council that the rights of the Iranian nation and the interests of the "Resistance Front" would be protected.

In a post on X, 'The full text of the message of Imam Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, addressing the Iranian nation regarding the Memorandum of Understanding between the presidents of Iran and America, June 18, 2026’, he stated.

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"I, as a matter of principle, held a different view; however, out of the commitment that the esteemed president—as the head of the Supreme National Security Council—gave to me on his own behalf and on behalf of the other members regarding the safeguarding of the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, and his explicit acceptance of that responsibility, I granted my permission," he said.

'Trump Used All Kinds of Leverage Out of Desperation': Khamenei

Addressing the nation, Khamenei claimed that US President Donald Trump was the driving force behind the agreement and pushed aggressively to secure it.

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"As you have been informed, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the presidents of Iran and America. In the course of reaching this stage, the officials in charge, out of sincere concern and goodwill, made extensive efforts and, of course, it was the American president who, out of desperation, used all kinds of leverage to bring this about," Khamenei said.

While endorsing direct talks with Washington, Khamenei stressed that future face-to-face negotiations should not be interpreted as Iran accepting the American position.

"However, it's self-evident that the in-person negotiations in the future will not mean acceptance of the enemy's position," Khamenei wrote in a post on X.

He added that Iran would closely monitor the implementation and impact of the agreement while continuing to defend its national interests.

According to Khamenei, Pezeshkian also personally accepted responsibility for ensuring that Iran's interests remain protected throughout the implementation of the agreement.

The comments come days after Trump and Pezeshkian signed the 14-point framework agreement aimed at ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and initiating broader negotiations on sanctions relief and Iran's nuclear programme.

First Major Statement Since Wartime Injury

Khamenei's remarks carry additional significance as they represent one of his first major public statements since he was reportedly wounded in a strike during the early stages of the conflict.

While backing the agreement, the Iranian leader sought to portray the deal as a result of American urgency rather than Iranian concessions, arguing that Tehran agreed to the framework only after securing guarantees on its core interests

The MoU signed by the two countries establishes a framework for ending hostilities and launches a 60-day process aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement on sanctions relief, Iran's nuclear activities and broader regional issues.