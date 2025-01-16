Gaza Ceasefire Deal on Hold? Israel Says Hamas Trying to 'Extort Last Minute Concessions'

Tel Aviv: There seems to be a problem in the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas as Israel PM's office has refused to approve the agreement till Hamas doesn't agree to their conditions.

Gaza Ceasefire Deal On Hold? Here's What Israel Has To Say

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Thursday his Cabinet won't meet to approve the Gaza ceasefire deal until Hamas backs down from what it called a “last minute crisis.” Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the agreement in an attempt “to extort last minute concessions.” It did not elaborate. The Israeli Cabinet was set to ratify the deal Thursday.

Netanyahu First Statement on Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday that the ceasefire agreement with Hamas is still not complete and the final details are being worked out. Netanyahu has not said explicitly whether he accepts the deal announced hours earlier by Qatar's prime minister and President Joe Biden . In a statement, Netanyahu said he would only issue a formal response “after the final details of the agreement, which are currently being worked on, are completed.”

Following the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

Key Points of Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Here are the basics of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal that mediators say has been reached. Any deal still needs the approval of Israel's Cabinet. There are three phases.

Phase One starts Sunday, according to mediator Qatar. It should include a six-week halt to fighting and the opening of negotiations on ending the war. Thirty-three of the nearly 100 hostages should be released over the period, although it's not clear if all are alive. They include women, older adults and wounded people.

Mediator the United States says this first phase also includes a withdrawal of Israeli forces from densely populated areas of Gaza. That will allow many displaced Palestinians to return to their communities. Humanitarian assistance would surge, with hundreds of trucks entering Gaza each day. Final details still being worked out include the list of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners to be freed.

Phase Two is harder. Negotiations for this phase are to begin on Day 16 of the ceasefire. The phase would include the release of all remaining living hostages, including male soldiers. Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza. But Israel has said it will not agree to a complete withdrawal until Hamas' military and political capabilities are eliminated. And Hamas says it will not hand over the last hostages until Israel removes all troops.

Phase Three calls for the return of the bodies of remaining hostages and the start of a major reconstruction of Gaza, which is largely devastated and faces decades of rebuilding.