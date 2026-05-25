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Big Breakthrough In US-Iran Talks: Trump Announces 'Enriched Uranium To Be Destroyed'

President Donald Trump announced a major breakthrough in US-Iran talks, stating a deal has been reached for Iran’s enriched uranium to be destroyed, declaring big progress in the peace negotiations.

Abhishek Tiwari
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Big Breakthrough In US-Iran Talks: Trump Announces 'Enriched Uranium To Be Destroyed'
Big Breakthrough In US-Iran Talks: Trump Announces 'Enriched Uranium To Be Destroyed' | Image: X

Tehran: President Donald Trump announced a major breakthrough in US-Iran talks on Monday, stating a deal has been reached for Iran’s enriched uranium to be destroyed, declaring big progress in the peace negotiations.

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 Abhishek Tiwari
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