Big Breakthrough In US-Iran Talks: Trump Announces 'Enriched Uranium To Be Destroyed'
President Donald Trump announced a major breakthrough in US-Iran talks, stating a deal has been reached for Iran’s enriched uranium to be destroyed, declaring big progress in the peace negotiations.
- World News
- 1 min read
Tehran: President Donald Trump announced a major breakthrough in US-Iran talks on Monday, stating a deal has been reached for Iran’s enriched uranium to be destroyed, declaring big progress in the peace negotiations.