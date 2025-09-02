Big Four T's for India at SCO Summit 2025- Trade, Technology, Transit and Terrorism

Tinjian, China: President Xi received Prime Minister Modi on the morning of August 31, 2025, in China—marking Modi’s first visit in seven years. The two leaders exchanged a handshake at the 25th Heads of State Council Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

Following a brief photo session with other member state leaders, they proceeded to a bilateral meeting.

According to reports, Prime Minister Modi discussed enhancing strategic communication, advancing shared interests, resolving boundary issues, and maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders. He also emphasized forming a strategic partnership within the Global South and strengthening cooperation with Central Asia as an extended neighbourhood.

Historically, India and China have faced challenges in maintaining a balanced trade relationship due to escalating border tensions. However, with India’s rising influence in the evolving global order, it has emerged as a more assertive and influential player within the China-led bloc.

Trade, Technology, Terrorism and Transit

In this Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set his agenda straight on the following 4T's which are Trade, Technology, Terrorism and Transit.

After the success of Operation Sindoor, India sent a strong message of strictly retaliating against cross-border terrorism and raised border security concerns.

India has been successful in setting its strong foot in the multipolar world order, which is essential in balancing Western influence, especially after American President Donald Trump's discriminatory tariff policy of imposing a 50% tariff on India earlier this month.

At the SCO Summit 2025, bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi reinforced both countries' commitment to strategic autonomy. The leaders discussed the development of common standards in technology and the creation of alternative tech ecosystems, aiming to reduce reliance on Western systems and enhance cooperation between India and China.

The two leaders also engaged in trade talks aimed at reducing India's trade deficit with China. They emphasised the crucial role their economies play in stabilising global trade, especially in the face of rising protectionism and recent tariffs imposed by the US. involve greater cooperation in manufacturing supply chains for electronics and telecom equipment.

During the bilateral talk, PM Modi and President Xi reached an agreement to restart direct flights and streamline visa processes between India and China. These enhancements in transit are part of wider initiatives aimed at strengthening interpersonal connections and improving overall relations.

The high-profile bilateral meeting successfully concluded between the two leaders with PM Modi cordially inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping.