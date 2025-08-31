Updated 31 August 2025 at 19:56 IST
PM Modi Poses With World Leaders at SCO Reception Hosted by President Xi Jinping and His Wife, First Visuals
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the SCO Summit reception in Tianjin, China, where he was warmly welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, and met several other world leaders.
Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit Official reception in Tianjin, China, where he was warmly welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan.
Arriving at the venue of the Official Reception, PM Modi was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan. He then later joined world leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others, for the group photo, capturing a moment of unity and cooperation among nations.
The official program of the SCO Summit will start on September 1, and this is PM Modi’s first visit to China since the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. The SCO currently comprises 10 members, including India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus, alongside several other observers.
PM Modi Meets Heads of States at the Sidelines of the SCO Summit
PM Modi, while attending an official reception at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, met several world leaders.
- President Tokayev of Kazakhstan
- President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan’s
- President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus
- President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives
- Prime Minister KP Oli of Nepal
- Prime Minister Mr. Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia
- Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt
'Mutual Trust, Mutual Respect To Guide India-China Ties': PM Modi At SCO Summit
Earlier in the day, PM Modi also held several bilateral meetings, including one with Xi Jinping, where both leaders recognised the role of India and China's economies in stabilising global trade, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.
MEA also stated that PM Modi invited Xi Jinping to the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026, and President Xi thanked PM Modi for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency.
PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with the acting President and military chief of Myanmar, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin.
PM Modi noted that India attaches importance to its ties with Myanmar as part of its 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East', and Indo-Pacific policies. The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed the way forward on several aspects of bilateral cooperation, including development partnerships, defence and security, border management, and border trade issues, the MEA stated.
Upon his arrival in Tianjin on Saturday, PM Modi was recievd received a grand red carpet welcome from Li Lecheng, Minister of I&B and industries, along with representatives from India at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin.
The Indian diaspora in China was also eagerly waiting to welcome PM Modi, chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" as he arrived at his hotel.
The SCO summit holds utmost importance for India, as it comes after the US imposed 50 per cent tariffs and a 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.
