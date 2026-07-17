'Biggest Election Data Breach': Trump Alleges Massive Chinese Election Interference, Orders Probe Into 2020 'Cover-Up'

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced the declassification of intelligence documents that he claimed reveal "shocking vulnerabilities" in America's election infrastructure, alleging that China carried out one of the largest compromises of US voter data during the 2020 election cycle and that intelligence agencies concealed the threat from the American public.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the newly declassified documents expose what he described as serious weaknesses in the US election system, claiming it remains vulnerable to hacking, foreign interference and exploitation.

"Tonight, I'm announcing the immediate declassification and release of critical intelligence revealing shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure," Trump said. "This evidence shows that the election system we have dangerously exposes-really exposes, like levels never thought possible-to hacking, exploitation and foreign interference."

The president alleged that China gained access to approximately 220 million US voter files, describing it as "the largest compromise of election data in history." According to Trump, the data included names, addresses, phone numbers, political party affiliations and other personal information that he said could be used to manipulate elections and facilitate "nefarious activities."

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He further claimed that the intelligence documents reveal a "deep state" effort to suppress and downplay information about China's alleged attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

"Just as disturbingly, this vital information has for many years been covered up and hidden from you," Trump said, accusing members of the intelligence community of concealing the information from both the president and the American people.

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Trump also alleged that the Chinese government sought to influence media coverage by identifying American journalists who had reported negatively on him and offering them large sums of money to publish more critical stories ahead of the election. However, he did not provide evidence or specific examples to support the claim.

The president announced that he has directed the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to investigate those allegedly responsible for covering up the intelligence and pursue criminal charges where appropriate.

Reiterating his long-standing criticism of electronic voting systems, Trump argued that voting machines and ballot-counting infrastructure remain highly susceptible to cyberattacks. He cited what he described as an intelligence assessment stating that adversaries including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, along with non-state actors, possess the capability to compromise US election infrastructure.

Trump has repeatedly advocated replacing electronic voting systems with paper ballots, arguing they offer greater security against foreign interference.

However, Trump's claims stand in contrast to findings previously issued by the US intelligence community. An unclassified intelligence assessment released in January 2021 concluded that no foreign actor attempted or succeeded in altering any technical aspect of the 2020 presidential election, including voter registration databases, ballots, vote tabulation systems or election results.

The assessment, conducted under then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, who now serves as CIA Director in Trump's administration, stated that while some foreign actors sought to influence public opinion, there was no evidence that any country changed votes or election outcomes.

Notably, the intelligence assessment was briefed to Trump and senior administration officials on January 7, 2021, shortly before the end of his first term. At the time, there was no public indication that Trump objected to the findings.

The report also noted that while a minority view within the intelligence community suggested there was limited evidence China attempted to shape public opinion against Trump, the broader assessment concluded Beijing did not ultimately seek to influence the election outcome.

Responding to Trump's latest allegations, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington rejected the accusations, stating that China "has never and will never interfere in the presidential elections of the United States"