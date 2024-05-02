Advertisement

Viral News: A video circulating on social media platform X, will make you think twice whether its luck or just a co-incident.

A video is going viral on social media X, shared by @gunsnrosesgirl3 comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘What are the chances….’.

The viral video post shows two biker parking their bikes at the side walk of a busy street. These two bikers look like deliver boys as they are wearing same uniform and helmet.

As soon a s they park their vehicle under a tree and steps aside, the tree begins to fall. One rider who just stepped on the sidewalk gets saved, while the other one who still standing near his bike get saved miraculously too.

The entire incident of falling the tree happens within a fraction of seconds, but both riders get saved one way or another, which makes viewers wonder: what would you call luck if not this?

Watch Viral Video Here:

What are the chances….

pic.twitter.com/wWUhPEvx5o — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3)

Netizens seem to be amazed with the viral video, sharing their thought on the same. One comment says, ‘Would definitely buy a lotto ticket if I was either of those guys, especially that guy that fit in the gap.’

Another comments says, ‘God will always be God, he'll have you on a place where danger can come near you but will always be there to guide you so you overcome and have testimonies to thank him for.’

One more user wrote, ‘No one or any vehicle was hurt. A very Kind tree. Universe is full of mystery. No one can answer this. But my intuition knows, everyone learned a lesson, and that is whatever you as reader want it to be. God as we know is Love and Love is God both are one and is good.’