UN Journalist Fact Checked Bilawal Bhutto's ‘India Demonises Muslims’ After Pahalgam Claim

Washington: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari faced strong pushback at the United Nations after accusing India of using the recent Pahalgam terror attack to “demonise Muslims.” A Muslim journalist present at the UN press conference countered his remarks by pointing out that the Indian Army’s response to the attack was led by a Muslim officer.

Muslim Journalist Counters Bilawal

Responding directly to Bhutto’s statement, the journalist said, “Sir, I have watched the briefings from both sides. And as far as I recall, there were Muslim military officers conducting the briefing for India.”

This reference was to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior officer from the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals, who led the press briefing on Operation Sindoor. She was joined by Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, an IAF helicopter pilot, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Their joint appearance showcased the diversity and inclusivity of India’s defence forces, in sharp contrast to Bhutto’s attempt to portray Indian Muslims as marginalised.

Bilawal Repeats Old Kashmir Rhetoric

Speaking at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Bilawal Bhutto again raised the Kashmir issue, claiming that the recent terror attack in Pahalgam is being used by India to push a political agenda. He added that Pakistan still faces hurdles in raising the “Kashmir cause” internationally.

However, his comments received little support, and the journalist’s fact-based rebuttal quickly gained attention online, with many calling out Bhutto for misleading statements.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Strong Response

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, a precision military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that killed 26 people. India targeted and destroyed nine terror camps inside Pakistan. The operation also damaged several Pakistani air bases that were attempting to strike Indian defence and civilian installations.

A ceasefire agreement between both countries was reached on May 10, following the high-intensity strikes.

Pakistan’s ‘Copy India’ Approach

Ironically, Pakistan's foreign policy moves also seemed to mirror India's diplomacy. Since reaching New York, Bhutto has met UN Secretary-General António Guterres and representatives of all five permanent UN Security Council members—similar to the Indian delegation's approach.