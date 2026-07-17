BLA Claims Major Attack on Pakistani Military Convoy in Mastung, Says Over 45 Soldiers Killed
The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for a significant attack on a Pakistani military convoy in Mastung, alleging over 45 casualties among soldiers. The elite "Fatah Squad" ambushed the convoy, resulting in ongoing clashes and heightened emergency responses at local hospitals.
- World News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Friday claimed responsibility for a major attack on a Pakistani military convoy in the Khadkocha area of Mastung district in Pakistan's Balochistan province, alleging that more than 45 Pakistani soldiers were killed or injured.
According to the BLA, its elite "Fatah Squad" carried out a coordinated assault on a convoy of buses transporting Pakistani military personnel along the Quetta-Karachi Highway. The group claimed that several military buses were destroyed in the attack.
In a statement, the BLA said reinforcements sent to the scene were also ambushed, adding that intense clashes between its fighters and Pakistani security forces were still underway at the time of issuing the statement.
The separatist outfit claimed that over 45 Pakistani military personnel had been "eliminated or injured" and asserted that the casualty figure could rise further as the operation continued. It said a detailed account of the operation and the alleged losses suffered by the Pakistani military would be released later.
Advertisement
Local reports cited by the group also claimed that hospitals in Mastung were placed on emergency alert, with medical staff directed to remain on standby to treat casualties.
The Pakistani military has not immediately issued an official statement confirming the attack or the casualty figures claimed by the BLA. The claims made by the insurgent group could not be independently verified.
Advertisement
Balochistan has witnessed a long-running insurgency by separatist groups, including the BLA, which has carried out several attacks targeting Pakistani security forces and state infrastructure in recent years.