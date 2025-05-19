BLA Releases Chilling Video of March 11 ‘Operation Darra-e-Bolan 2.0’ Aboard Jaffar Express, Claims 214 Pakistani Army Personnel Killed

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has released a fresh video documenting its March 11 operation targeting Pakistani Army personnel aboard the Jaffar Express in Bolan. The footage, made public by the BLA’s media wing Hakkal, showcased what the group calls ‘Operation Darra-e-Bolan 2.0’, marking a serious escalation in the ongoing tensions between Pakistan forces and Baloch fighters in Balochistan.

In the nearly 10-minute video, heavily armed BLA fighters are seen ambushing the Jaffar Express. Explosions, gunfire, and drone surveillance footage highlighted the coordinated nature of the assault.

The BLA claimed that 214 Pakistani military personnel were neutralised in the operation, while civilian passengers, including women and children, were reportedly spared and released, in what the group says was in accordance with international laws of war.

The March 11 attack, now publicly acknowledged by the BLA, marks one of the deadliest blows to Pakistani forces in the region in recent years.

The Pakistan Army is yet to release an official statement addressing the latest video or confirming the BLA’s casualty claims. The fresh video was dropped to convey a clear and loud warning to the Pakistan government that the occupation of Pakistan Army would not last long in Balochistan.