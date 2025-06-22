Blasts heard, smoke trails: Iranian missiles smash Tel Aviv; Revenge After Nuclear Strike

Updated 22 June 2025 at 15:00 IST
US Strikes Iran: Hours after US forces joined the Israeli military campaign and destroyed three important Iranian nuclear installations, Tehran launched fresh attacks on Israel on Sunday. Early on Sunday, the Trump administration used B-2 bombers to hit three nuclear installations in Iran. These three locations were Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan and were allegedly Iran's main nuclear installations.
At least 11 people were reportedly injured when Iran fired 27 missiles in two groups at Haifa and Tel Aviv. Ben Gurion Airport, which is close to Tel Aviv, was also targeted, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
This attack coincides with an upsurge in military operations and escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran. Israel, which has long considered Iran's nuclear ambitions a security threat, has been hitting Iranian targets for over a week. In response, Iran has vowed to carry ahead with its nuclear program, threatened more devastating retaliation, and warned of deadly consequences if Israel continues its strikes.
ALSO READ: 'I Deserve the Nobel, But...': Trump Repeats India-Pakistan De-escalation Claim, Predicts Rejection
Published 22 June 2025 at 13:25 IST