Blasts heard, smoke trails: Iranian missiles smash Tel Aviv; Revenge After Nuclear Strike

US Strikes Iran: Hours after US forces joined the Israeli military campaign and destroyed three important Iranian nuclear installations, Tehran launched fresh attacks on Israel on Sunday. Early on Sunday, the Trump administration used B-2 bombers to hit three nuclear installations in Iran. These three locations were Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan and were allegedly Iran's main nuclear installations.

At least 11 people were reportedly injured when Iran fired 27 missiles in two groups at Haifa and Tel Aviv. Ben Gurion Airport, which is close to Tel Aviv, was also targeted, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).