'I Deserve the Nobel, But...': Trump Repeats India-Pakistan De-escalation Claim, Predicts Rejection

Washington: US President Donald Trump has once again stirred headlines by claiming that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize not just once, but four or five times for his global peace efforts, including what he says was his role in easing tensions between India and Pakistan during the recent conflicts.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “I should have gotten it four or five times. They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.” He insisted that he played a key role in international peacebuilding efforts and should have been recognised multiple times, especially for his work on conflicts such as Rwanda, Congo, Serbia-Kosovo, and most importantly, India and Pakistan.

“They should give me the Nobel Prize for Rwanda and if you look, the Congo, or you could say Serbia, Kosovo, you could say a lot of them. The big one is India and Pakistan. I should have gotten it four or five times,” Trump said, stressing that his diplomatic involvement helped calm tensions during crucial geopolitical moments.

Trump’s fresh comments come shortly after the government of Pakistan officially nominated him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, crediting his “decisive diplomatic intervention” during the recent India-Pakistan crisis. In an official post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “President Donald J. Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026 in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”

However, this is not the first time Donald Trump has claimed credit for reducing tensions between India and Pakistan. He had also offered to mediate in the Kashmir dispute, a proposal which was swiftly and firmly rejected by India, which maintains that Kashmir is strictly an internal matter and not open to third-party mediation.

While Trump continues to claim that his diplomatic efforts made a real impact, there has been no official statement or response from the Indian government regarding Pakistan’s nomination or Trump’s remarks. India has always denied Trump's involvement in India-Pak conflict.