Blasts Rock Central Dubai, Thick Black Smoke Seen Near Burj Khalifa After Fresh Explosions

New Delhi: Fresh explosions rocked central Dubai on Friday morning, with loud blasts heard across the city and thick black smoke seen rising above buildings near the Burj Khalifa and the financial district, triggering panic among residents and office workers.

Videos circulating on social media showed dark plumes of smoke hovering above several high-rise buildings in the city’s financial hub as buildings reportedly shook from the impact of the blasts. The explosions were heard across central areas of Dubai, one of the Middle East’s key economic and commercial centres.

The blasts come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel continues to intensify, with attacks and counter-attacks spreading across several Gulf countries. The war has now entered its second week, raising fears that major economic hubs such as Dubai could increasingly come under threat.

The latest explosions come just a day after a similar security incident was reported in Dubai’s financial hub. On Thursday, UAE authorities said air defence systems had intercepted a drone or aerial threat over the city, but debris from the interception fell onto a building along Sheikh Zayed Road.

Authorities later confirmed that the incident was linked to an aerial interception carried out by the United Arab Emirates’ air defence systems. Debris from the interception reportedly fell in parts of the city and struck at least one building in central Dubai, causing minor damage to its façade. Officials said no injuries had been reported in the latest incident.

Officials described it as a “minor incident,” confirming that fragments from the intercepted projectile damaged part of a building’s exterior but caused no casualties. Smoke was briefly seen in the area following the incident.

Dubai and other Gulf cities have increasingly felt the impact of the widening regional conflict that began after US-Israel strikes on Iranian targets earlier this year. Since the start of hostilities on February 28, Iran has launched hundreds of drones and missiles toward Gulf states, many of which were intercepted by regional air defence systems.

Although most incoming projectiles have been destroyed before reaching their targets, falling debris from interceptions has repeatedly damaged buildings and infrastructure in cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, occasionally triggering fires and injuries.

Authorities in the UAE said they are closely monitoring the situation and have heightened security measures as tensions continue to escalate across the Gulf region. Meanwhile, residents reported hearing intermittent sirens and explosions in recent days as air defence systems remain on high alert.

The latest blasts in Dubai underline growing fears that the conflict could increasingly spill into major urban centres and financial hubs across the Middle East if the hostilities continue to escalate.