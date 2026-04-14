'Blocking Whats's Already Blocked': Iran's 'Dhamaal' Meme Mocking US' Hormuz Blockade

New Delhi: Iran has ramped up its meme war after the US started a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, going to the extent of re-sharing a Bollywood movie clip that mocked the entire exercise.

The video shared by the Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai was from a popular scene from a 2007 film ‘Dhamaal’, which mocked US President Donald Trump for apparently blocking the Strait that is ”already blocked."

In the clip, actor Ritiesh Deshmukh's character is trying to hide from men, apparently gangsters wielding guns, who were chasing them. Deshmukh's character hides behind a door after closing its shutters. However, the camera zooms out to show that it was only a stand-alone door, with no wall around it.

The clip had Strait of Hormuz labelled over the door, the flag of USA over Deshmukh's character, and Iran flags over the gunmen.

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The point of the clip was to make fun of Trump imposing a naval blockade over Hormuz, the strategic chokepoint through which 20% of the world's energy passes, which was already effectively under Iranian control and was blocked.

The Iranian consulate in Mumbai shared the comic scene from the film along with the caption, "Indian memes are GOAT."

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"GOAT" is a popular acronym for "Greatest of All Time", used to describe someone with exceptional talent.

The Meme War

Earlier, the Iranian consulate in Mumbai used a famous SRK dialogue to take a jibe at the US, calling its missile boats as the 'Red Bees of the Persian Gulf'.

"Funny how Trump kept claiming Iran's navy was 'finished'... now they're about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick. Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai (This is just the trailer, the movie is yet to be released)," the consulate posted on X.