BNP Thanks India as Tarique Rahman Set to Lead Bangladesh After Election Victory

New Delhi: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), fresh from its sweeping win in the 13th National Parliament elections, has extended gratitude to India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory message to party chief Tarique Rahman.

Speaking at the Election Commission Secretariat in Dhaka, Nazrul Islam Khan, chief of BNP’s polls coordination committee, said the party welcomed Modi’s words and looked forward to stronger ties with India. “We also, on behalf of our party, thank him and believe that under the leadership of our leader Tarique Rahman, the relations between our two countries and the people of these two countries will be strengthened,” Khan remarked.

Prime Minister Modi, in a message posted on X, congratulated Rahman and emphasised the importance of bilateral ties. “Delighted to speak with Mr Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples,” Modi said.

BNP secured more than 210 seats, including 209 independently, ensuring an absolute majority in parliament. The victory positions Tarique Rahman to become Bangladesh’s next prime minister, ending nearly two decades of Awami League dominance after the party was barred from contesting the polls.

Advertisement

Rahman’s rise comes at a pivotal moment for Bangladesh. The BNP’s majority ensures it can form government without coalition dependence, though its allies including Jamaat‑e‑Islami and other smaller parties will remain part of the parliamentary landscape. BNP’s relationship with India has not always been straightforward. During Khaleda Zia’s years in power, ties between Dhaka and New Delhi were often marked by tension and mistrust. But the party’s tone has shifted since Tarique Rahman re‑entered frontline politics in late 2025. Under his leadership, BNP has begun to frame its foreign policy around a “Bangladesh First” vision, stressing that while national interests will remain paramount, cooperation with neighbors must rest on fairness, reciprocity, and shared gains. This repositioning signals a more pragmatic outlook, one that seeks to balance domestic priorities with constructive engagement across the region, particularly with India.

