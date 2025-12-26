Body Found Washed Ashore At New York Beach, Morning Walkers Left Horrified

New Delhi: In a chilling incident, a body was found washed ashore on Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach on Thursday morning. According to the police, the deceased may be in his 50s and the incident was first reported at around 11:20 am on Christmas Day. The body was found near Brighton 15th Street and Boardwalk East.

Some photos from the beach showed the body covered with a white sheet, only at some distance from the water. The Emergency medical services declared him dead on the scene.

According to the police, they received a call from the beach near near Brighton 15 Street Boardwalk East.

It was not clear how the man may have died, some believe that people swim in the winter despite being warned against. The identity of the man has not yet been established. Police said that a medical examiner is currently trying to determine the cause of his death.

According to some sources, the man was spotted in the water and he was washed ashore.

Speaking to a news outlet, one of the visitors who was walking on the beach said that she was left horrified when he discovered the body.

The incident comes weeks after human skeletal remains were discovered in the wooded section of the Bronx's Van Cortlandt Park in mid-December 2025.

In Odisha, a body of a deceased woman was found floating in the river under mysterious circumstances earlier this month, raising serious suspicions of foul play. The discovery sparked unrest between two villages, which had come face-to-face over growing allegations related to her death. The situation grew tense as locals demanded answers and immediate action from the authorities.

According to an official notice, the situation escalated rapidly as "anti-social elements" used platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and X to spread provocative and inflammatory messages, creating a threat to public order.