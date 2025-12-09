Internet Suspended in Odisha's Malkangiri Amid Ongoing Clash Between Villages Over Headless Body

Odisha: The Odisha government has temporarily suspended Internet services for 24 hours in Malkangiri district following a law-and-order situation after violent clashes erupted between two villages over the recovery of a headless body in the area.

According to an official notice, the situation escalated rapidly as "anti-social elements" used platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and X to spread provocative and inflammatory messages, creating a threat to public order.

"It has come to the notice of the State Government that a law and order situation has arisen in the Malkangiri district; the situation has escalated and become critical, with antisocial elements circulating false, provocative and inflammatory messages via social media platforms, thereby threatening to disrupt public order and peace," the notification read.

The body of a deceased woman was found floating in the river under mysterious circumstances, raising serious suspicions of foul play. The discovery has sparked unrest between two villages, which have come face-to-face over growing allegations related to her death. The situation grew tense as locals demanded answers and immediate action from the authorities. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

"1. Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and other social media services of all Mobile service providers 2. Mobile Internet/data services of all mobile service providers. 3. Internet/data services of all Internet Service Providers (ISPs). 4. Broadband dial-up systems. 5. Any other such means or modes of transmission," the order further read.