Published 10:45 IST, July 8th 2024
Boeing Accepts Plea Deal to Avoid Criminal Trial Over 737 Max Crashes
Boeing will plead guilty to a criminal charge in connection with the two crashes of 737 Max jetliners that killed 346 people.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
An airplane flies over a sign on Boeing's newly expanded 737 delivery center, Oct. 19, 2015, at Boeing Field in Seattle. (AP Photo) | Image: AP
