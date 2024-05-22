The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft of Singapore Airlines, flight SQ321 from Heathrow is seen on tarmac after requesting an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International airport | Image:AP photo

New Delhi: Soon after a Singapore Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Bangkok following a severe turbulence, Boeing said that it is in contact with the flight SQ321 and ‘stand ready to support them’. The Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean and descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in about three minutes and this resulted in the death of one person while several others were injured.

Expressing condolence for the family of the deceased passenger, Boeing said, “We are in contact with Singapore Airlines regarding flight SQ321 and stand ready to support them. We extend our deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one, and our thoughts are with the passengers and crew.”

The Singapore Airlines Boeing flight was operating from London's Heathrow Airport to Singapore on May 20 (local time). It had to make an emergency landing due to “severe turbulences.”

"Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545 hrs local time on 21 May 2024," Singapore Airlines wrote in a post on X.

The airline confirmed that there is one fatality and injuries onboard, and stated that all "possible assistance" will be provided to the passengers on the aircraft.

"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airline said.

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft," it added.