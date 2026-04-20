'Bollywood Movies & Indian Cuisine Now Part of Everyday Life in South Korea': President Lee in Delhi

New Delhi: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday praised the strong cultural exchange between India and South Korea while underscoring India’s rising stature as a global economic powerhouse.

Addressing the Korea-India Business Forum in New Delhi, President Lee Jae Myung noted the growing popularity of Korean entertainment in India and Indian culture in Korea.

“K-pop and K-dramas are popular across India, while in Korea, Bollywood movies and Indian cuisine have become part of everyday culture,” the South Korean President said.

He further lauded India’s economic transformation, describing it as a key driver of global growth.

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“As the world’s largest market with a population of 1.4 billion and the fourth-largest economy, India has now positioned itself as a new pillar of the global economy,” President Lee remarked.

The South Korean leader also expressed admiration for India’s long-term development vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision to become an advanced country by 2047 is receiving great attention from the international community,” he added.

The remarks come as both nations seek to strengthen bilateral trade, investment, and strategic cooperation across sectors including technology, manufacturing, and defence.

This engagement at the Korea-India Business Forum reflects the deepening partnership between the two countries, built on shared democratic values, vibrant cultural links, and complementary economic strengths.