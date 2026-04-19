South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung Arrives in New Delhi, Why the State Visit Matters?

New Delhi: South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung touched down in New Delhi on Sunday, kicking off a three-day state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Accompanied by First Lady Kim Hea Kyung and a high-level delegation of ministers, officials, and business leaders, this marks the first visit by a South Korean president to India in eight years and President Lee’s maiden trip to the country since assuming office in June 2025.

The visit comes at a pivotal moment for both nations. India and South Korea share a “Special Strategic Partnership” that has steadily deepened over the past decade, with bilateral trade, technology collaboration, and defence ties forming the core. President Lee, who leads the progressive Democratic Party and has emphasized pragmatic diplomacy and economic leap forward in his first year in office, is expected to hold formal summit talks with PM Modi on April 20.

Key Areas of Focus

Discussions are likely to centre on expanding cooperation in shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, defence, high-tech manufacturing, energy security, and critical minerals. Both countries have set ambitious targets for bilateral trade growth, and this visit is seen as an opportunity to inject fresh momentum into those goals amid global supply chain uncertainties and shifting geopolitics.

President Lee’s administration has signalled a renewed push toward the Global South, inheriting and building on earlier “New Southern Policy” frameworks. For India, often described as a leading voice of the Global South, the engagement offers a chance to strengthen ties with a key Indo-Pacific partner that brings advanced technology, manufacturing prowess, and complementary strengths in sectors like semiconductors, electric vehicles, and renewable energy.

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Strategic and Regional Significance

Beyond economics, the visit carries clear strategic weight in the Indo-Pacific. Both India and South Korea navigate complex relationships with major powers including the United States, China, and others. Enhanced defence and security cooperation, including potential joint exercises, maritime domain awareness, and defence industry partnerships, could contribute to a more stable and rules-based regional order. Cultural and people-to-people exchanges are also expected to receive attention, building on shared civilizational links dating back centuries.

This is not just another bilateral stop. In a world marked by protectionism, supply chain disruptions, and energy risks, closer India-South Korea collaboration signals a deliberate effort by both sides to diversify partnerships and build resilient economic and technological ecosystems. For President Lee, whose domestic approval remains solid as he focuses on tangible results and “great transformation” in 2026, the trip underscores a transactional yet forward-looking diplomatic style aimed at delivering concrete outcomes for Korean industry and innovation.

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The state visit concludes on April 21, after which President Lee is scheduled to proceed to Vietnam, continuing Seoul’s outreach in Southeast and South Asia.

As the two leaders sit down in New Delhi, expectations are high for announcements on new agreements, investment commitments, and a shared vision for the next phase of the Special Strategic Partnership.