'Bombs and Missiles Cannot Force Surrender': Iran President Pezeshkian Calls For National Unity Amid US Strike Threats

Tehran, Iran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for national unity, saying bombs and missiles cannot force a society to surrender, amid reports that the United States military is considering fresh strike options against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities.

“You cannot force a society to surrender with bombs and missiles, but if we are divided and divided from within, the enemy will achieve his goal,” Pezeshkian said in a speech, according to Iran's IRNA news agency.

According to Al Jazeera, the Iranian President urged citizens to strengthen national cohesion and stand together to confront the challenges facing the country.

His remarks come as the United States military has reportedly developed additional strike options against Iran, including the potential use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), widely known as the “mother of all bombs”, CNN reported, citing multiple US officials familiar with military planning discussions.

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According to CNN, the reported plans include potential strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities, including the suspected nuclear site at Pickaxe Mountain. The options could be considered if US President Donald Trump decides to resume combat operations against Tehran.

Trump has repeatedly stated that his objective is to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. However, the potential deployment of the MOAB has raised questions among officials about its effectiveness against heavily fortified underground facilities.

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The MOAB weighs approximately 21,600 pounds and is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal. Sources cited by CNN questioned whether the weapon could penetrate the layers of granite believed to protect the suspected facilities at Pickaxe Mountain.

“The MOAB is a massive information operation-type weapon that is great for huge area clearance but not much else,” one source familiar with US military planning told CNN, adding that the weapon was not designed as a deep-penetration warhead.

The reported military planning comes as the Trump administration faces pressure to end the conflict, with the November midterm elections approaching and no clear indication of a negotiated settlement between Washington and Tehran.

CNN further reported that US officials are preparing for possible Iranian retaliation if Trump authorises additional strikes.