'Both Ridiculous And Kinda True': Trump's New Definition Of 'Ceasefire' Sparks Online Chaos | WATCH

New Delhi: It seems that controversies and political upheaval follow US President Donald Trump wherever he goes, leaving him constantly mired in yet another public firestorm.

The furore erupted after Trump offered a controversial definition of a "ceasefire" on Wednesday, suggesting that in the context of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the term does not necessarily imply a total end to hostilities.

When questioned by reporters in the Oval Office regarding the status of the ceasefire between the US and Iran-despite ongoing military strikes and a recent deadly attack on Kuwait International Airport- the President remarked “pretty much the way it is.”

​“That's a different part of the world,” he added, referring to Iran, with whom the U.S. has been at war since late February. “I'd say, in that part of the world, ‘ceasefire' is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner.”

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“It's not bad,” Trump said, turning with a smile to a group of senior administration officials gathered behind him and drawing some laughter from the room. “But it's true. I mean, a ceasefire there is much different than a ceasefire in other parts of the world.”

Context of the Remarks

The President’s comments come at a time of heightened regional instability. While the US and Iran have been engaged in efforts toward a negotiated deal, the situation remains volatile.

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Reports indicate that Iranian-launched drones recently struck Kuwait International Airport, resulting in at least one fatality and multiple injuries, while US forces continue to conduct what they describe as "self-defense strikes" against Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite these developments, President Trump appeared to downplay the severity of the continued fighting, framing the recent escalations as reciprocal actions rather than a formal collapse of the ceasefire agreement.

How netizens reacted

The President’s controversial remarks ignited a firestorm of debate across social media, drawing a starkly divided response from the public.

While some followers remained fiercely loyal, with one user declaring, "There will never be another like him" and another noting, "He’s the most entertaining President ever," others found his candor bizarre, with one person commenting, "Nahhh this dude is a comedian."

Netizens lashed out at the statement as one user remarked, "A more stupider person could not have said it better," while another expressed their frustration, writing, "I voted for this idiot to just embarrassed the U.S. by standards in men dresses."