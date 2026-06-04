Massive Fire Breaks Out At Prasad Hospital ICU Ward In Bihar's Muzaffarpur; 3 Dead, 20 Rescued

New Delhi: A day after a deadly fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives, another incident was reported from Bihar where a fire broke out at Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur during the early hours of Thursday (June 4), leaving at least three people dead.

The blaze reportedly started around 3:00 am in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, located on Juran Chhapra Road No. 3.

As per reports, a fire broke out at the hospital, quickly engulfing sections of the facility in thick smoke and causing widespread alarm. After being alerted, the emergency responders successfully evacuated those trapped inside, and the situation is now under control, stated reports.

What is the cause

While official confirmation is pending, preliminary reports indicate that the fire may have been sparked by a short circuit in the fifth-floor ICU. Further details are awaited as authorities continue to monitor the situation and assess the extent of the damage.

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Significantly, more than 20 patients were rescued where several of whom are currently being treated for critical conditions. Critically ill patients have been transferred to nearby medical facilities, with authorities currently working to confirm their status and locations.

Furthermore, the Civil Surgeon is also on-site to manage the situation and coordinate ongoing care.

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Reports further stated that several fire engines rushed to the scene to initiate emergency firefighting operations upon receiving information about the incident. Rescue and relief teams worked rapidly to evacuate patients from the affected ICU ward to safety.

Probe underway

Commenting on the case, District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen confirmed that three fatalities are currently at the hospital, while officials work to account for all patients who were admitted during the fire, as per news reports.

Meanwhile, several families have reported that they are still unable to locate their relatives.

Talking about the cause of the fire, Sen said, “At first look, it seems like a short circuit at the oxygen unit and the monitor system. An investigation is underway. We will carry out the necessary procedures to find out the real reason for the fire breakout,” according to reports.

Allegations from family members

Following the blaze, the hospital administration is facing serious accusations from families following the fire. One man, who reported that his father had died in the ICU, alleged that officials refused to release the body and that many staff members fled the scene as the blaze erupted.

Fire Officer RN Pandey reported that the emergency call was received at approximately 3 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found the ICU filled with dense smoke, noting that the majority of the hospital staff had already left the premises.

Similar incident in Malviya Nagar

Notably, the incident occurred a day after a deadly fire claimed the lives of 21 people at the bed-and-breakfast (B&B) establishment in South Delhi’s congested Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning.

Among the 21 people killed by the horrific fire, nine were Indians and 12 were foreigners, mostly from Liberia, Mozambique, Nigeria and Bangladesh.

Initial investigations into the tragedy exposed glaring regulatory breaches at Lovkesh Bajaj's hotel. Reports indicate that while the property held a license to operate only six rooms under the government's Bed & Breakfast scheme, the management had illegally expanded the facility to house nearly 25 rooms.

Furthermore, investigators discovered that guests were being accommodated in the basement, drastically compounding the safety risks.