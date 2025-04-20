Breach at Sacred Temple? Sri Lanka Probes Viral Photo of Lord Buddha’s Tooth Relic

Sri Lankan police have launched an investigation into a possible breach of strict security protocols at the revered Temple of the Tooth in Kandy, after a photo claiming to show the sacred Buddha tooth relic surfaced on social media.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been tasked with verifying the authenticity of the widely circulated image. Officials are trying to determine whether the photo was taken during the ongoing rare public exhibition of the relic or whether it is a digitally altered image.

“If someone took a photo inside the temple, it is a serious security lapse,” a senior police official said, as per a report from Agence France-Presse. “There is a significant presence of plain-clothed officers inside the temple,” he added.

Strict Rules for Devotees

The relic, believed to be the left canine of Lord Buddha, is held in deep reverence by Sri Lanka’s Buddhist majority and is also considered a symbol of national sovereignty. This is the first time the relic has been put on display since March 2009.

Due to the relic's sacred status, strict measures have been put in place during the 10-day exhibition, which runs until 27 April. Photography is strictly forbidden, and devotees are frisked before entering the sacred area. Bags, parcels, and mobile phones are not allowed.

On the opening day alone, an estimated 125,000 people visited the temple in just two and a half hours. The display is now open for five and a half hours each day, and large crowds continue to flock to the temple, with many worshippers camping overnight.

Traffic Chaos in Kandy

The surge of visitors has overwhelmed local infrastructure, causing major traffic jams in the city of Kandy. Authorities are urging worshippers to follow the temple’s strict rules and maintain decorum during the sacred viewing.