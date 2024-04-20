Advertisement

Torishima: Two of Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (MSDF) helicopters, with a total of 8 people onboard, on Saturday suspiciously went missing near the Torishima Island in the Izu Islands. The Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported the incident, saying that a search operation has been initiated to trace the helicopters.

(This is a developing story)

