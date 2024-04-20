Updated April 20th, 2024 at 23:12 IST
BREAKING: 2 Japanese MSDF Helicopters With 8 People Onboard Went Missing Near Torishima Island
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
2 Japanese MSDF helicopters went missing near Torishima Island | Image:AP/ Representational
Torishima: Two of Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (MSDF) helicopters, with a total of 8 people onboard, on Saturday suspiciously went missing near the Torishima Island in the Izu Islands. The Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported the incident, saying that a search operation has been initiated to trace the helicopters.
(This is a developing story)
Published April 20th, 2024 at 23:12 IST