68 African Migrants Dead, 74 Still Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Yemen Coast

Cairo: Cairo: A boat carrying African migrants capsized on Sunday in the waters off Yemen’s coast, resulting in the deaths of at least 68 people and several others missing. According to reports, the boat, which was carrying a large number of African migrants, capsized in the waters off Yemen’s coast, resulting in one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent times, where 74 others are still said to be unaccounted for. The United Nations' migration agency has confirmed the tragic incident, raising concerns regarding the dangerous journey that many migrants undertake in search of a better life.

According to Abdusattor Esoev, the chief representative of the International Organisation for Migration (IMO) in Yemen, a vessel carrying 154 Ethiopian migrants overturned off the coast of Yemen's Abyan province. Esoev stated that a dozen migrants managed to survive the maritime disaster.

He further reported that the bodies of 54 migrants had washed up on the shores of the Khanfar district, while 14 additional fatalities were discovered at a separate location and subsequently transported to a hospital morgue for storage.

Only 12 Migrants Survived

The latest incident is in a series of shipwrecks off Yemen that have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of African migrants fleeing conflict and poverty in search of a better life in the wealthy Gulf Arab countries.

Reports suggested that the incident occurred on Sunday when a vessel carrying 154 Ethiopian migrants sank in the Gulf of Aden off the southern Yemeni province of Abyan. Only 12 migrants survived the shipwreck, and the rest were missing and presumed dead.

The Abyan security directorate launched a massive search-and-rescue operation, given the large number of dead and missing migrants. Several dead bodies were found scattered across a wide area of the shore, describing the scale of the tragedy.

Yemen Remains Be Major Route For Migrants From Africa

Yemen, despite being embroiled in a civil war for over a decade, remains a major route for migrants from East Africa and the Horn of Africa seeking work in the Gulf Arab countries. The smugglers often transport migrants on overcrowded and rickety boats across the Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden, putting their lives at risk. In recent months, hundreds of migrants have died or gone missing in shipwrecks off Yemen, including in March when two migrants died and 186 others were missing after four boats capsized off Yemen and Djibouti.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), more than 60 thousand migrants arrived in Yemen in 2024, down from 97,200 in 2023. The decline in migrant arrivals may be attributed to increased patrolling of the waters. However, the risks faced by migrants remain high, and tragedies like this latest incident continue to occur.

The officials stated that the plight of migrants attempting to reach the Gulf Arab countries is a dire one. Many are forced to flee conflict and poverty in their home countries, only to face treacherous journeys and uncertain futures. The IOM's efforts to provide assistance and support to migrants are crucial in mitigating the risks faced by these individuals.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.