BREAKING: Air India Express Flight Suffers Hard Landing At Phuket Airport; Aircraft Nose and Landing Gear Damaged

BREAKING: An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad to Phuket suffered a hard landing at Thailand’s Phuket Airport on Wednesday, causing damage to the aircraft’s nose and landing gear. Although the flight was scheduled to land at 11:40 AM but it landed before time at 11:24 AM.

The incident involved Air India Express flight AXB938, a Boeing 737-800 (registration VT-BWQ) operating from Hyderabad (HYD) to Phuket (HKT). The aircraft had 131 passengers onboard, including seven crew members and two infants.

The Phuket Airport (PHK) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) from 12:08 PM to 6:00 PM to announce the temporary closure of the runway on March 11, 2026, as it clarified a runway malfunction experienced by the Air India Express aircraft.

Local reports also indicated that with the impact of the hard landing, a tyre of the aircraft also came off.