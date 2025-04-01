Armed Man Shot Dead By UK Police At Milton Keynes Railway Station

London: At Milton Keynes railway station in the United Kingdom (UK), a man was shot dead by police officers after reports emerged that he was carrying a firearm. The incident occurred just before 1 pm, prompting an immediate response from Thames Valley Police. According to reports, police officers were called to Milton Keynes Central station at Elder Gate in Milton Keynes, after a man was spotted carrying a firearm. Armed police swiftly responded to the situation, challenging the individual before shots were fired. Despite efforts to save his life, the man was pronounced dead at 1.44 pm.

Thames Valley Police acted swiftly and professionally in response to the incident, prioritizing the safety of everyone involved. The police officers' actions were likely guided by standard protocols for dealing with individuals suspected of carrying firearms.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway, with authorities working to determine the circumstances surrounding the events. The police will likely review footage, interview witnesses, and gather evidence to piece together what happened.

A source near the incident described the moment they heard a loud bang, followed by the arrival of ambulances. "I just heard a bang and then the ambulances arrived," they said. A worker at a nearby store corroborated this account, stating that the whole area was cordoned off and multiple police cars were present. "I have never known anything like it," they said. "It is obviously concerning; we have never heard anything happen like this before," he stated.

Following the incident, the Thames Valley Police released a statement confirming the incident, stating that officers were called to reports of a man carrying a firearm at 12.55 pm. Armed officers responded and challenged the individual, before shots were fired. "Life-saving actions were immediately taken at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at 1.44 pm," the statement read. The police emphasized that there was no further risk to the public.

Investigation Underway

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an independent investigation into the fatal shooting. A spokesperson for the IOPC confirmed that investigators have been sent to the station to gather information. "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and all those who have been affected by this incident," they said. The IOPC will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the actions and decisions taken by the police.

Station Reopens

Despite the incident, Milton Keynes Central Station has reopened as usual. British Transport Police (BTP) officers are on the scene to assist their colleagues from Thames Valley Police. A BTP spokesperson stated that they received a report from Thames Valley Police at 1 pm and that the station is now operating normally.